Feeding America will be in Marquette County Thursday

(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be taking place in Ishpeming on Thursday.

It will be located at North Iron Church at 910 Palms Avenue. Food distribution is set to take place beginning at 9:00 a.m. The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry is a drive-through event, it is requested that all that attend remain in their vehicle.

