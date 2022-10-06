Drifa Brewing holds American IPA Challenge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Drifa Brewing Company in Marquette held its American IPA Competition Wednesday evening. The event is a fundraiser for Drifa as it’s purchasing a new brite tank.

The competition Wednesday night also included live music, a silent auction and the Dia De Los Tacos food truck. Brewers put their best IPAs into the competition for a chance to win more than just bragging rights. The winning IPA will be brewed by Drifa for the public to purchase.

“They get to come in and they get to vote on which is their favorite,” said Crissa Karavas, Drifi Brewing Company general manger. “We will announce the winner and the winner will be able to brew a version of their beer they brewed for the competition on our system and serve it here in the brewery. So, the community will be able to come in and try the winning beer for however long we can keep it on tap.”

The winner brewer was David Gill with his IPA called “Rye-Napple.” It’s a double IPA infused with real pineapple soaked in rye whiskey.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.