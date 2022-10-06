Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique offers fall craft workshops and take-and-make kits

Check it out on Upper Michigan Today episode 133
Elizabeth and Tia make fall crafts with Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.
Elizabeth and Tia make fall crafts with Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It won’t be long before the fall colors turn into a sea of white. Why not enjoy the views from a unique location?

Upper Michigan Today shares news of the day Wednesday, October 5.

Or... bring the fall colors into your home with a crafting kit from Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.

UMT's Elizabeth and Tia make a fall craft with guidance from Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

You can take and make these kits at home, or attend a workshop on Wednesday, October 12.

Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique is now offering workshops and take-and-make craft kits.

The workshop is happening at the Marquette shop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call/email the store to reserve your spot at (906) 273-0478 or ameliascraftboutique@gmail.com.

Barbie Ward, the general manager of Amelia’s, invites you to the shop this Saturday for a one-year anniversary celebration.

Amelia's craft Market and Boutique invites you into the shop for a celebration of one year in business.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

