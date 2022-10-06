Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique offers fall craft workshops and take-and-make kits
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It won’t be long before the fall colors turn into a sea of white. Why not enjoy the views from a unique location?
Or... bring the fall colors into your home with a crafting kit from Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.
You can take and make these kits at home, or attend a workshop on Wednesday, October 12.
The workshop is happening at the Marquette shop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call/email the store to reserve your spot at (906) 273-0478 or ameliascraftboutique@gmail.com.
Barbie Ward, the general manager of Amelia’s, invites you to the shop this Saturday for a one-year anniversary celebration.
