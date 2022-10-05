UP Fun With Friends to open this month

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fun venue is about to open in Negaunee.

U.P. Fun With Friends plans to open before November. It will be a place for families and friends to get together and have a good time. The family fun center will include a mini golf course, a bounce house and a climbing wall.

The owner says the venue will bring the community together.

“Having something where you can go inside and have different types of activities,” said Dell Kab, U.P. Fun With Friends owner. “That is something good for the kids. It’s good for families. It’s good for the community.”

U.P. Fun With Friends will be located at Suite 106, 400 US-41 East in Negaunee in the strip mall next to Border Grill. For the latest updates in the family fun center, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.