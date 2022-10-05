Transmitter maintenance to affect TV6 & FOX UP over-the-air signal Wednesday

TV6 logo
TV6 logo(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - WLUC-TV & FOX UP are having maintenance performed at our main transmitter location Wednesday and we will be off over-the-air between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. ET.

These times are approximate, and we will update our website and social media when we are complete.

This will affect the over-the-air main transmitter signal and some of the smaller cable companies in the Upper Peninsula. This interruption will not affect DirecTV, DISH Network or Spectrum/Charter.

