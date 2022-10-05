St. Vincent de Paul hosts garage sale starting Thursday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Vincent de Paul provides several services to the community.

“It’s going out to your neighbors that don’t have the benefits that all of us have that have had a job,” said Terry Saunders, a deacon at the Catholic church.

In addition to the storefront, St. Vinny’s has a warehouse that stores all the donations. Right now, the warehouse needs volunteers.

“If you can spare a few hours, it’s a good opportunity to serve God and serve your neighbor,” said Saunders. “You’d be amazed at the things St. Vincent de Paul does for our community.”

The warehouse has several different opportunities, like sorting through clothes and making bales.

“The bales we sell to companies that will open them up and separate them according to size and gender and then sell them throughout the world,” said Saunders.

Once those clothes are sorted, they’re inspected for any flaws. From there, the clothes are either hung to go to the store or cut into rags to be sold.

This Thursday and Friday there will be a garage sale in the warehouse. It starts at 9 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m.

“We can host a garage sale because we need some more space in our garage, [that’s] one reason,” said Saunders. “But the other reason is that there are a lot of useable items. I can see a couple of nice couches and dressers right from where I’m standing and those things are in short supply.”

The warehouse is located at 815 1st Ave North in Escanaba.

If you’d like to learn more about becoming a volunteer, you can call the warehouse at (906) 789-1281.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.