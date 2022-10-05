Rotary groups team up at Hurley Park in Marquette for ribbon cutting

Ribbon Cutting at Hurley Park in Marquette
Ribbon Cutting at Hurley Park in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Rotarians and community members came together in south Marquette for a ribbon cutting at Hurley Park Tuesday. Marquette’s three rotary groups all came together to fundraise for the playground and they received a matching district grant.

The rotary groups raised more than $27,000 for the project. Rotarians say they’re happy to see the playground renovated and being used by the public.

“Rotary is all about being people of action, we have initiatives with regard to public health, education, playgrounds, pretty much anything that helps make life better for everyone,” said Erica Huss, Rotary Club of Marquette president.

Earlier this summer, two Detroit-based artists painted the basketball court at Hurley Park.

