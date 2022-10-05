Police Chief celebrates Coffee with a Cop Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday was National Coffee with a Cop Day.

To celebrate, Provisions Coffee in Marquette hosted a meet and greet with Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim. Grim sat down with community members to chat over a cup of joe.

While residents don’t normally have an opportunity to relax and chat with a police officer at a coffee shop, Grim says the informal setting gave folks a chance to meet the man behind the badge.

“Basically, we’re just kind of chatting,” said Grim. “We’re just talking, getting to know people in the community a little bit. I had some people stop in, share their stories, and ask a few minor legal questions. [We’re] just trying to have a nice morning.”

Grim says he hopes to continue to meet with members of the community in an informal setting.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.