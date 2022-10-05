MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

To kick off the month, U.P. Health System held a presentation about the latest advancements in breast cancer screening, treatments and staging Tuesday.

One in eight women will develop breast cancer. This means that regular mammogram screening is essential.

Mammograms help detect breast cancer early when the odds of successful treatment are highest.

“I recommend that women of average risk begin getting mammograms at age 40,” said Dr. Heidi Henry, U.P. Health System breast radiologist. “Get mammograms every year.”

The presentation was held at the Hampton Inn in Marquette at 5 p.m. To set an appointment for a mammogram, talk to your primary care physician or OBGYN.

