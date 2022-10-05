Nagelkirk Gardens to host second annual Wedding Show

Nagelkirk Gardens' first annual Wedding Show
Nagelkirk Gardens' first annual Wedding Show(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Nagelkirk Gardens is hosting its second annual Wedding Show this weekend.

The event will feature nine raffles, two grand prizes, live music, and a fashion show. There will be over thirty-five vendors selling and showcasing their wedding-related goods and services. Vendors will have everything from wedding photographers and planners to travel agencies and realtors.

Organizers say the event will be fun for everyone who attends.

“It’s not just for brides,” said Samantha Evans, Nagelkirk Gardens events manager. “[It’s for] anyone that wants to get out and come and have fun and listen to some good music and good company. This is for everyone around the area that wants to come and get out for the day. Girls’ day out.”

The event is a fundraiser for the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter. The Wedding Show will be this Sunday, Oct. 9 at Nagelkirk Gardens from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tickets are available online and at the door.

