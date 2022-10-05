MTU celebrates 100 years of football, welcomes families for homecoming

Students can enjoy different activities this week and their families can drop by to visit this weekend.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Michigan Tech University (MTU) are celebrating homecoming week with a special theme this year.

“Michigan Tech’s Homecoming theme this year is ‘100 Years of Football: Black and Gold Never Gets Old’,” said MTU Leadership and Involvement’s Victoria Ghazal. “It’s kind of a celebration because it’s the anniversary of the hundredth year of football at Michigan Tech. So, we kind of wanted to give back and celebrate that.”

Homecoming festivities began Sunday and will continue all week with a number of activities.

These include window painting at the MTU Student Development Complex (SDC) and trivia night at MTU’s Annex Building. Participants can also enjoy cardboard boat races down at the Houghton Waterfront Park on Friday.

This leads up to the main event on Saturday.

“Our game this year is against Wayne State University on Saturday. It starts at 1:00 p.m.,” continued Ghazal. “We’re going to have a tailgate right before it with a bunch of food that’s offered up to anyone who wants to come.”

Alongside homecoming is MTU’s family weekend, where students can spend time with loved ones and share in the celebration.

Some visiting family members are former Huskies themselves.

“We’re always excited to welcome the parents of Huskies back, former huskies back into Houghton and the Keweenaw Peninsula,” said Visit Keweenaw Executive Director Brad Barnett. “It’s a great time of year for them to visit the area due to the beautiful fall colors.”

Lodging is already booked for the weekend, and area businesses can expect an influx of visitors.

“Many are alumni, so they have a long history with the area,” continued Barnett. “Which means they come to visit their favorite shops, they go to the Ambassador to have a drink. And it’s just a good excuse to come up here and really energize the place with some Husky spirit.”

Saturday’s homecoming game kicks off at one in the afternoon.

