Milwaukee man sentenced to min. 3 years prison for meth-related charges

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - 47-year-old Samuel Freytes-Vera was sentenced to 40 months to 20 years in prison for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says the sentence was handed down Tuesday, Oct. 4 by Judge Christopher Ninomiya.

Freytes-Vera pleaded guilty on July 19, 2022 to a felony drug charge in the 41st District Court. He also pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired, a 93-day misdemeanor.

On May 29, 2022, the Michigan State Police (MSP) Homeland Security Team (HST) Members George Kanyuh and Sgt. John Belonga conducted a traffic stop. The two pulled over a 2005 Mazda for erratic driving on 10th Avenue in Menominee. The HST members conducted an OWI investigation on Freytes-Vera – who was driving.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found 97 grams of methamphetamine. That included smaller baggies packaged for retail sale. Law enforcement estimated the street value of the methamphetamine at $10,000. Freytes-Vera was arrested.

After obtaining a blood sample, the MSP Crime Lab Forensic Scientists in Marquette determined Freytes-Vera had a .229 blood alcohol level at the time of his arrest.

“This defendant threatened Menominee County with his poison as well as his drunken driving,” said Rogg. “The amount of methamphetamine trafficked from out-of-state in this case is significant. This investigation and prosecution wiped out a connection between the predatory suppliers and the citizens of Menominee County.”

Rogg continued.

“Too often, Menominee and its surrounding communities feel the impact of illegal drug distribution,” he said. “I hope the message is clear today: the MSP and my other law enforcement partners will not let drug dealers take hold of our communities. I am committed to making Menominee County safe, and to holding criminals accountable for the drug trafficking that destroys our families.”

Rogg hopes Freytes-Vera’s sentence reflects the seriousness of his offense.

“I appreciate Judge Ninomiya supporting me, by this prison sentence, in protecting the citizens of Menominee County,” Rogg concluded.

