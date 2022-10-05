Marquette Township Board votes against supporting Forestville connector road

A proposed conceptual connector route for Forestville Road, Marquette County Road 492 and...
A proposed conceptual connector route for Forestville Road, Marquette County Road 492 and US-41/M-28.(Marquette County Road Commission)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday night, the Marquette Township Board voted against supporting the proposed Forestville connector road. During the board’s regular meeting, property owners likely to be impacted by the proposed road voiced their disapproval of that plan and said the focus should be on safety at the intersection of Forestville Road and County Road 492/Wright Street.

The connector or bypass road was proposed after Longyear announced a site plan for the development that would see more than 200 housing units constructed. Marquette County Road Commission Engineer Manager, Jim Iwanicki also spoke during the meeting.

“At this time, based on what I’m hearing from my commissioners, if the township isn’t looking to make this a priority and move it forward, then we’re not going to be putting our foot on the gas pedal on a new route,” Iwanicki said.

The motion to support the connector road was defeated by a 5-2 vote.

