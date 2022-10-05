Marquette, NICE school districts report consistent student numbers on count day

Superintendents for Marquette and NICE school districts both say the schools are anticipating student counts to remain consistent.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The second count day of the year for school districts across the state happened Wednesday.

Schools receive $9,150 per student. Superintendents for Marquette and NICE school districts both say the schools are anticipating student counts to remain consistent.

Marquette is expecting around 3,200 in the district.

“I expect our numbers to be strong. We have relatively stable numbers in most of our grades and a pretty large kindergarten group coming in which should help greatly,” Marquette Public Schools Superintendent Zack Sedgwick said.

NICE schools are expecting around 1,170 students.

“One of the silver linings of the covid mess is that state revenue is up. A lot of money came flowing from the federal government to the states and luckily here in Michigan the state has shared that money with the schools,” NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said.

The next count day will be Feb. 8 of next year.

