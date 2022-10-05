Mackinac Bridge Authority to cease token redemption Dec. 31

ST. IGNACE Mich. (WLUC) - According to a press release from the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA), bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinac Bridge after Dec. 31, 2022.

The MBA stopped accepting bridge tokens in the toll lanes as of Sept. 10, 2019. Interest in redeeming tokens has also diminished since then and officials believe less than one percent of all tokens issued remain in circulation.

“Only a few customers bring in tokens anymore for reimbursement and there is quite a paperwork process each time they do,” said MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack. “We’ve given customers three years to sell back their tokens to us and it’s time to turn remaining tokens into collectors’ items.”

Though many tokens were purchased for a much lower cost, they may be redeemed at the full price of $4 for the first 24 tokens and $1.50 per token thereafter until Dec. 31.

Tokens may still be purchased as commemorative keepsakes.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.