League of Women Voters of Michigan discuss election certifications

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The November elections are approaching and the Michigan League of Women Voters wants you to be informed.

LWV of Michigan discussed the process of certifying elections on Wednesday. The non-partisan organization met with election experts who discussed the role of the Board of State Canvassers.

Members also talked about election integrity, and how the board of state canvassers works to make sure everything is done impartially. John Pirich, an election attorney, said there are ways our elections could be improved.

“The reality is we could do a lot of things much better to make things work smoother. We could allow the early counting of absentee ballots, we’ve done a little bit this time with the most recent legislation for the clerks to start the primary process of getting ready to open the absentee envelopes,” Pirich said.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 am to 8 pm. To see what’s on your ballot click here.

