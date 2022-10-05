League of Women Voters of Michigan discuss election certifications

By Annette Giachino
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The November elections are approaching and the Michigan League of Women Voters wants you to be informed.

LWV of Michigan discussed the process of certifying elections on Wednesday. The non-partisan organization met with election experts who discussed the role of the Board of State Canvassers.

Members also talked about election integrity, and how the board of state canvassers works to make sure everything is done impartially. John Pirich, an election attorney, said there are ways our elections could be improved.

“The reality is we could do a lot of things much better to make things work smoother. We could allow the early counting of absentee ballots, we’ve done a little bit this time with the most recent legislation for the clerks to start the primary process of getting ready to open the absentee envelopes,” Pirich said.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 am to 8 pm. To see what’s on your ballot click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bailey Aho-Carello (left) and Nolan Aho-Carello (right)
Update: Two Ishpeming men arraigned in court for armed robbery, stabbing
Daniel Farnsworth of Wilson, Michigan with his nearly 500 pound black bear kill
UP bear hunting season begins, hunters report nearly 500 pound kills
Sawyer International Airport
Sawyer International Airport flight changes hurt businesses, travelers
Orbion Space Technology opened its new rocket factory in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, where it...
Orbion Space Technology opens rocket factory in Houghton
Dave Smith in front of his brand new Dodge Charger from Menards and Richmond Water Heating
Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer, MSF announce investment in Big Rapids battery production facility
Passengers boarding a Delta flight to Detroit.
Ford Airport sees increase in passenger count, looks to build new terminal
The Upper Peninsula Climbers Coalition President John Miller says now that the group owns the...
Slugg’s Bluff becomes Michigan’s first climber-owned crag
The meetings include a keynote speaker and a networking activity to connect attendees.
Dickinson County female networking group looks for new members