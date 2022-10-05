Ishpeming 5th grade class host third annual food farm

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the ‘Farm To School’ class from Partridge Creek Farm held its third-annual student farm stand.

On Tuesday afternoon, students sold sunflowers, lemonade, carrots, radishes, beets, greens and other late fall harvest vegetables. Last year, the class was able to raise over $400.

Partridge Creek Farm Director May Tsupros, said the main goal of this project is to teach students a skill they can use forever.

“Our fifth graders every year in October harvest a bunch of vegetables and we clear out the rest of our gardens as well and harvest the rest of the vegetables from all the gardens,” said Tsupros. “We bring them here, then the fifth graders get the opportunity to sell those vegetables.”

Once the students are done counting their earnings, they will vote on how to spend their profits. Up next, the Ishpeming fifth grade class will get ready for their healthy cooking program this winter.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.