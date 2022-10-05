Ishpeming 5th grade class host third annual food farm

Ishpeming’s 5th grade class had their annual food farm.
The cool kids
The cool kids(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the ‘Farm To School’ class from Partridge Creek Farm held its third-annual student farm stand.

On Tuesday afternoon, students sold sunflowers, lemonade, carrots, radishes, beets, greens and other late fall harvest vegetables. Last year, the class was able to raise over $400.

Partridge Creek Farm Director May Tsupros, said the main goal of this project is to teach students a skill they can use forever.

“Our fifth graders every year in October harvest a bunch of vegetables and we clear out the rest of our gardens as well and harvest the rest of the vegetables from all the gardens,” said Tsupros. “We bring them here, then the fifth graders get the opportunity to sell those vegetables.”

Once the students are done counting their earnings, they will vote on how to spend their profits. Up next, the Ishpeming fifth grade class will get ready for their healthy cooking program this winter.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer on the alleged stabbing scene
Police: 2 injured, 2 arrested after Ishpeming armed robbery, stabbing
Dave Smith in front of his brand new Dodge Charger from Menards and Richmond Water Heating
Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes
Delta County Airport sign.
Flight routes change at the Delta County Airport
Houghton Police arrest suspect for string of laundromat larcenies
Jordan DeMay
Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student

Latest News

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
FMCA Middle school students.
Father Marquette Catholic Academy’s 6th grade class donates over 300 potatoes to local food Bank
Four healthcare professionals discussed advancements in breast cancer screening, treatments,...
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The Marquette County Board met Tuesday.
Marquette County Board approves additional childcare funding