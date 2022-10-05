‘Give us your input’: D&D Dog Dynamics holds ‘town hall’ Thursday night

The group wants to bring a security dog, called Guardian Dog, into every U.P. school.
D&D Dog Dynamics in Gladstone.
D&D Dog Dynamics in Gladstone.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - D&D Dog Dynamics is hosting a town hall on Thursday to discuss school safety.

The group wants to bring a security dog, called Guardian Dog, into every U.P. school. The dog will be trained to deter crime. detect drugs and weapons and defend everyone in the school.

But now, the business wants to know your opinions. Everyone from across the U.P. is invited to attend the town hall. D&D dog Dynamics hopes parents, schoolboards, principals, superintendents and law enforcement attend.

“Dogs don’t run from gunfire, they run to it. All we’re asking is, please, give us your input, let us know what you think, what is being done and how we can help make all our communities safer in the future,” said Dave Johnson, the president of D&D Dog Dynamics.

The town hall is Thursday at the Delta County Chamber of Commerce from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

D&D Dog Dynamics says a Guardian Dog is not to replace SROs or local law enforcement but to add an extra safety measure for schools.

