Getting rainy with snow in the mix too, for a blustery end to the work week
Rain, wind picking up early Thursday then mixed rain and snow late as an autumn chill creeps into the U.P.
A system from the Canadian Prairies dips down to the U.P. Wednesday, bringing rain west to east through the evening. The digging jet stream behind the system brings a cold airmass to Upper Michigan Thursday through Friday -- gale-force winds from the north, lake effect rain plus mixed rain/snow especially during subfreezing overnight hours in interior locations.
Then, it’s a transition to more sunshine and cool but not chilly temps in the U.P. into the weekend.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few light showers and sprinkles; southwest winds 5 to 10 miles per hour
>Lows: Mid 40s to Mid 50s (milder east near the Lake Superior shores)
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain; isolated rain/snow mix over the western and central interior overnight; windy with north winds gusting over 30 mph; cooler
>Highs: 50 (50s early then falling to the 40s in the afternoon)
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and rain/snow mix over the north wind belts; gradual clearing towards the evening; blustery with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
>Highs: 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool; west breezes 10 to 20 mph
>Highs: 50s
Sunday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with isolated rain showers west in the evening; southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
>Highs: 50s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers; northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
>Highs: 50s
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with southwest breezes 10 to 20 mph
>Highs: 60
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; mild with south breezes 10 to 20 mph
>Highs: 60s
