Getting rainy with snow in the mix too, for a blustery end to the work week

Rain, wind picking up early Thursday then mixed rain and snow late as an autumn chill creeps into the U.P.
Rain, wind picking up early Thursday then mixed rain and snow late as an autumn chill creeps into the U.P.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A system from the Canadian Prairies dips down to the U.P. Wednesday, bringing rain west to east through the evening. The digging jet stream behind the system brings a cold airmass to Upper Michigan Thursday through Friday -- gale-force winds from the north, lake effect rain plus mixed rain/snow especially during subfreezing overnight hours in interior locations.

Then, it’s a transition to more sunshine and cool but not chilly temps in the U.P. into the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few light showers and sprinkles; southwest winds 5 to 10 miles per hour

>Lows: Mid 40s to Mid 50s (milder east near the Lake Superior shores)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain; isolated rain/snow mix over the western and central interior overnight; windy with north winds gusting over 30 mph; cooler

>Highs: 50 (50s early then falling to the 40s in the afternoon)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and rain/snow mix over the north wind belts; gradual clearing towards the evening; blustery with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool; west breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with isolated rain showers west in the evening; southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers; northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with southwest breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; mild with south breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s

