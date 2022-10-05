Front will bring rain followed by some snow soon
Today will be the last warm and pleasant day in his stretch. A few showers develop in the west late in the day. Then, scattered showers will continue tonight through tomorrow as a front moves through. Temperatures will plunge after the front passes. Winds will become breezy with gusts of around 30mph. Lingering lake effect rain showers will become a rain and snow mix Friday morning. Minimal accumulation could occur on grasses surfaces.
Today: Becoming mostly cloudy and staying warm
>Highs: Low 70s inland, mid to upper 60s along the shorelines
Thursday: Cloudy, breezy with scattered showers
>Highs: Mid 50s in the morning>then temps fall to the 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
