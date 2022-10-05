Front will bring rain followed by some snow soon

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will be the last warm and pleasant day in his stretch. A few showers develop in the west late in the day. Then, scattered showers will continue tonight through tomorrow as a front moves through. Temperatures will plunge after the front passes. Winds will become breezy with gusts of around 30mph. Lingering lake effect rain showers will become a rain and snow mix Friday morning. Minimal accumulation could occur on grasses surfaces.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy and staying warm

>Highs: Low 70s inland, mid to upper 60s along the shorelines

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid 50s in the morning>then temps fall to the 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer on the alleged stabbing scene
Police: 2 injured, 2 arrested after Ishpeming armed robbery, stabbing
Dave Smith in front of his brand new Dodge Charger from Menards and Richmond Water Heating
Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes
Delta County Airport sign.
Flight routes change at the Delta County Airport
UP Librarian Dillon Geshel has opened an informative website detailing the unsolved case of...
UP librarian opens informative website for 1981 cold case near Calumet
Houghton Police arrest suspect for string of laundromat larcenies

Latest News

Camp Cannabis will have live musical entertainment.
Camp Cannabis coming to Marquette this weekend
All of the money received goes back into the Negaunee Booster Club.
3rd Annual Frightful 5k and Kids Miner Mile
The event will have vendors from across Michigan.
Camp Cannabis coming to Marquette this weekend
rain
Front to bring rain soon