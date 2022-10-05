Front will bring rain followed by some snow soon

Today will be the last warm and pleasant day in his stretch. A few showers develop in the west late in the day. Then, scattered showers will continue tonight through tomorrow as a front moves through. Temperatures will plunge after the front passes. Winds will become breezy with gusts of around 30mph. Lingering lake effect rain showers will become a rain and snow mix Friday morning. Minimal accumulation could occur on grasses surfaces.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy and staying warm

>Highs: Low 70s inland, mid to upper 60s along the shorelines

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid 50s in the morning>then temps fall to the 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.