Frightful 5K and Kids Miner Mile returns for a 3rd year

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Frightful 5K returns once again, this time with a spooky twist.

Runners will have the option of taking the previous 5K route, or (if you’re brave enough) to head off the beaten path towards Old Town to visit ghosts, goblins and zombies.

The Miner Mile will stay on its original route and parents can decide if they wish to bring their kids to Old Town.

All of the money received goes back into the Negaunee Booster Club.

The 5K and Miner Mile will take place October 29 at 9:00 a.m.

