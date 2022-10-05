Frightful 5K and Kids Miner Mile returns for a 3rd year

Runners beware, you may be in for a scare
Runners will have the option of facing ghosts and ghouls or following the usual route.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Frightful 5K returns once again, this time with a spooky twist.

Runners will have the option of taking the previous 5K route, or (if you’re brave enough) to head off the beaten path towards Old Town to visit ghosts, goblins and zombies.

The Miner Mile will stay on its original route and parents can decide if they wish to bring their kids to Old Town.

All of the money received goes back into the Negaunee Booster Club.

The 5K and Miner Mile will take place October 29 at 9:00 a.m.

Click here for more information and to sign up.

Click here to visit the Frightful 5K’s Facebook page.

