Feeding America making a stop in Iron County Wednesday

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to Iron County on Wednesday.

It will be held at Grace Covenant Church located at 316 Jasper Street, in Iron River. Food distribution is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. It is requested that those picking up food, stay in their vehicle as it is a drive-through event.

