Father Marquette Catholic Academy’s 6th grade class donates over 300 potatoes to local food Bank

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, middle school students at Father Marquette Catholic Academy bagged pounds of potatoes. The potatoes are the last of the vegetables to come from the garden they planted last year.

“We went out and we harvested the potatoes,” said Alex Gencheff, FMCA Middle School Science teacher. “We harvested some tomatoes that the kids got to eat, and we planted carrots as well. We even planted corn, but it wasn’t so great. Maybe next year, we can get that going.”

Gencheff said the project was intended to teach students a number of lessons including where their food comes from.

“I think nowadays when kids go to the store, they think our food comes from the store, and they might forget where it came from in the first place,” said Gencheff. “We were learning about planting and the specific kinds of soil that plants need. How to water the plants and just how to get plants to grow is what we are learning about.”

Apart from learning about agriculture, students are learning the importance of helping the less fortunate, as the students will donate the spuds to the Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry. Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry chairperson Bob Barton said he’s excited to be part of this project.

“We thought it was really interesting to get involved with the project here and see the fruits of their labor,” said Barton. “Also emphasize that giving back to the community by distributing these potatoes to people in need, that are in need of food is really the icing on the cake.”

The school will be donating over 300 potatoes to the organization.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.