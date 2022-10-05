Dickinson County female networking group looks for new members

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Lift Women Up Chapter of the American Businesswomen’s Association (ABWA) networking group is looking for new members.

The chapter was formed in August. Its mission is to give professional women aged 15 up to retirement in Dickinson County a place to network and enhance their professional skills.

Monthly meetings will teach women useful skills to succeed in their careers.

“We are going to be helping with things like growing your confidence so that you can get a better position or getting the skills that you need. We will be having workshops and we will also be having a keynote speaker at each of our events,” said Kristine Schroeder, Dickinson County Lift Women Up Chapter president.

The next meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Fornetti Hall inside Bay College West Campus at 5:30 p.m. CT. The speaker will be giving a presentation on how to get the most out of your LinkedIn page.

Membership to the local chapter is $60 for the entire year.

