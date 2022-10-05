Camp Cannabis organizers remind you what’s permitted inside festival grounds

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s high time for the Upper Peninsula’s first-ever marijuana consumption event.

You can roll into Tourist Park in Marquette for Camp Cannabis on October 7-8.

The Fire Station CEOs/Camp Cannabis organizers Stosh Wasik and Logan Stauber talk about the festival lineup and destigmatizing cannabis use through this inaugural event.

The event will have vendors from across Michigan.

No outside marijuana or alcohol products will be permitted inside the festival grounds.

Camp Cannabis will have live musical entertainment.

You can learn more about Camp Cannabis and purchase tickets for the event at thefirestation.com/camp-cannabis/.

