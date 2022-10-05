Camp Cannabis organizers remind you what’s permitted inside festival grounds
Camp Cannabis is happening at Tourist Park October 7-8
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s high time for the Upper Peninsula’s first-ever marijuana consumption event.
You can roll into Tourist Park in Marquette for Camp Cannabis on October 7-8.
The Fire Station CEOs/Camp Cannabis organizers Stosh Wasik and Logan Stauber talk about the festival lineup and destigmatizing cannabis use through this inaugural event.
No outside marijuana or alcohol products will be permitted inside the festival grounds.
You can learn more about Camp Cannabis and purchase tickets for the event at thefirestation.com/camp-cannabis/.
