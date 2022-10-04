The UPside - Oct. 3, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Adventure Team allows kids to get outside, learn, bike, and be part of the community.

The group started locally in 2014 with around five kids and has since grown to include nine communities across Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ohio. The team is currently boasting 670 participants and over 300 volunteers. The volunteers work with kids ages 5-18 and focus on both racing and non-racing routes.

“It’s not just about the biking. We use the bike as a tool to reach our youth. Because when our youth can accomplish hard things while they’re out on their bikes having fun, they learn how to deal with adversity, they learn how to deal with difficulties, they learn how to persevere, and then later on in life, this can be applicable to adversity in their later years,” said Amy Maus, 906 Adventure Team volunteer.

The 906 Adventure Team meets twice a week June-August and all ability levels are welcome.

