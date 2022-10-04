The UPside - Oct. 3, 2022

By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Adventure Team allows kids to get outside, learn, bike, and be part of the community.

The group started locally in 2014 with around five kids and has since grown to include nine communities across Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ohio. The team is currently boasting 670 participants and over 300 volunteers. The volunteers work with kids ages 5-18 and focus on both racing and non-racing routes.

“It’s not just about the biking. We use the bike as a tool to reach our youth. Because when our youth can accomplish hard things while they’re out on their bikes having fun, they learn how to deal with adversity, they learn how to deal with difficulties, they learn how to persevere, and then later on in life, this can be applicable to adversity in their later years,” said Amy Maus, 906 Adventure Team volunteer.

The 906 Adventure Team meets twice a week June-August and all ability levels are welcome.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer on the alleged stabbing scene
Police: 2 injured, 2 arrested after Ishpeming armed robbery, stabbing
Dave Smith in front of his brand new Dodge Charger from Menards and Richmond Water Heating
Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes
Delta County Airport sign.
Flight routes change at the Delta County Airport
Houghton Police arrest suspect for string of laundromat larcenies
Jordan DeMay
Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student

Latest News

The UPside - Aug. 8, 2022
The UPside - Aug. 8, 2022
The UPside - Aug. 8, 2022
The UPside - Aug. 8, 2022
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version