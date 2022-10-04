2 injured in Ishpeming stabbing

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two were injured in an alleged Ishpeming stabbing on Monday, according to an Ishpeming resident.

It happened between West Empire Street and West Dulaney Drive. TV6 was on the scene and confirmed a large police presence around 7:30 p.m.

A witness says they were doing laundry in their kitchen when they heard a commotion outside. They said they looked and saw a black pickup truck parked and then a group of young people got out.

The resident says they started yelling and one stabbed a woman. They said a man tried to defend the woman when he was pepper sprayed. After calling the police, the witness says they found a BB gun and held it until authorities arrived.

”I went out there and I said ‘hey what is going on,’ and this girl, young girl she was like I got stabbed, she got stabbed in the hand,” said the resident. “Then this other kid was like they pepper sprayed me. [So] the boy had been pepper sprayed and there were two other boys that were with them and they were all fighting.”

The witness said this was shocking.

“It was very scary this is a very quiet neighborhood,” they concluded.

The witness says the man and woman were taken to the hospital. TV6 talked to authorities on the scene who declined to comment about the alleged stabbing.

There is no word on if anyone is in custody or the conditions of the victims.

We will continue to bring you updates on this developing story.

