Score extra deals on all goods for last day of Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale

Marquette Lion’s Club and Marquette County Quilters Association team up to raise funds for the community
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the last day of the Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale at the Women’s Federated Clubhouse in Marquette.
The Marquette Lions Club and the Marquette County Quilters Association have teamed up to bring you, well, all things quilting and sewing.
Mary Rule of the Lions Club talks about how the event came together and what your support for the sale means for the community.
Starting at noon, all of the products (excluding the Husqvarna Viking sewing machine) will be 50% off.
Starting at 3:00 p.m., you can fill a bag for just $5. The sale closes at 5:00 p.m.
The Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale is happening at the Women’s Federated Clubhouse at 104 W. Ridge St. in Marquette.
