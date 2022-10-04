Range Bank dropping off school supply donations

Range Bank employee dropping off school supplies at Negaunee High School
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Range Bank is now delivering on its annual school supply drive. Tuesday afternoon, Range Bank employees dropped off collected donations at Negaunee, Ishpeming and Westwood High Schools.

Other schools will have their donations dropped off in the coming days. Range Bank matched the donations from the community, adding $5,000 for Upper Peninsula schools.

“Range Bank decided to step in and donate that full $5,000 just because it’s near and dear to our hearts to support our local schools and with the economy the way that it is we know that sometimes people have a hard time making ends meet so we wanted to step in and support them, support our community,” said Hanna Westra, Range Bank marketing & public relations specialist.

Range Bank also hit a milestone with its school spirit debit card program. They’ve now donated $50,000 to partner schools in the U.P.

