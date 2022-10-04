Over-the-counter hearing aids to become available mid-October

Getting hearing aids to those who may need them
OTC hearing aid sales begin in October.
OTC hearing aid sales begin in October.(rawpixel.com)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Those who have struggled to get hearing aids, may now have an easier time accessing them.

Those who have a mild or moderate perceived hearing loss may now be able to receive hearing assistance at local stores like Walgreens.

Over-the-counter hearing aids do not require a hearing test

Click here for more information regarding over-the-counter hearing aids.

