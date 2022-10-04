NMU has two CCHA Players of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has announced its Players of the Week for the games of October 1-2 and four student-athletes from three different programs have been recognized. Austen Swankler of Bowling Green was named Forward of the Week, while Logan Stein of Ferris State was the Goaltender of the Week. Northern Michigan’s Aiden Gallacher and Joey Larson were selected Defenseman and Rookie of the Week, respectively.

CCHA Forward of the Week: Austen Swankler, So., Bowling Green (North Huntingdon, Pa.)

Swankler scored three goals in Bowling Green’s first weekend of action, including the game-winner in the season opener. Swankler’s unassisted tally in the third period of Saturday’s game broke a 4-4 tie, helping the Falcons to a 6-4 win over Northern Michigan. Swankler also notched an assist in that game, contributing on Ethan Scardina’s power-play goal.

On Sunday, Swankler recorded his second multi-point game of the weekend, scoring two goals. His first came on the power play, which was BGSU’s first goal of the game. He once again broke a tie game in the third period with an even-strength goal. Swankler totaled four points and a plus-minus of +2, helping the Falcons secure four conference points.

CCHA Defenseman of the Week: Aiden Gallacher, Jr., Northern Michigan (Rochester Hills, Mich.)

Gallacher helped the 20th-ranked Wildcats to a weekend split with Bowling Green, recording a league-best eight blocked shots over two games. Also recording a shot on goal, he got in front of five Falcons attempts on Saturday night and three on Sunday.

CCHA Goaltender of the Week: Logan Stein, Jr., Ferris State (Suwanee, Ga.)

Stein produced CCHA-bests in goals against average and save percentage last week while recording a game-high 33 stops in his season-opening start at Miami, a 2-2 tie. His 1.85 goals against average and .943 save percentage are tops in the league. Stein also made four shootout saves in five rounds on Saturday, including the shootout-clinching carom in the fifth round.

CCHA Rookie of the Week: Joey Larson, Fr., Northern Michigan (Brighton, Mich.)

Larson aided 20th-ranked Northern Michigan in picking up a split in its season and CCHA-opening series with Bowling Green last week, scoring his first collegiate goal on Sunday after assisting on a pair on Saturday, he had a rookie-best three points on the week. Also recording eight shots, which was third-most among all league skaters, he netted one power-play goal and had one block at the defensive end.

