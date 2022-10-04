Negaunee edges Gladstone as Number One in UPSSA Football Poll

Miners visit Braves this Friday
American Football
American Football(WILX)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) -

ELEVEN PLAYER POLL

1. Negaunee     (3)   6-0   23

2. Gladstone     (2)   5-1   22

3. Iron Mountain     5-1   15

4. Kingsford              4-2   10

5. (tie) Menominee 4-2    2

5. (tie) SS Marie       4-2    2

HM St. Ignace          5-1    1

Remember there’s a top 5 with ties, others are honorable mention

EIGHT PLAYER POLL

1. North Central     (5)   6-0   25

2. Munising                     6-0   18

3. Norway                        6-0   17

4. Forest Park                  5-1    9

5. Newberry                    5-1    5

HM LL-Hubbell               3-3    1

