Negaunee edges Gladstone as Number One in UPSSA Football Poll
Miners visit Braves this Friday
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) -
ELEVEN PLAYER POLL
1. Negaunee (3) 6-0 23
2. Gladstone (2) 5-1 22
3. Iron Mountain 5-1 15
4. Kingsford 4-2 10
5. (tie) Menominee 4-2 2
5. (tie) SS Marie 4-2 2
HM St. Ignace 5-1 1
Remember there’s a top 5 with ties, others are honorable mention
EIGHT PLAYER POLL
1. North Central (5) 6-0 25
2. Munising 6-0 18
3. Norway 6-0 17
4. Forest Park 5-1 9
5. Newberry 5-1 5
HM LL-Hubbell 3-3 1
