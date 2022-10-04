Nashville singer with Copper Country roots to perform at Calumet Theatre Oct. 22

Nashville, Tenn. (WLUC) - The Copper County’s own Americana/country music recording artist Hanna Bethel will perform a special homecoming concert at the Calumet Theatre Saturday, Oct. 22.

General admission tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/3cakcdbr, by calling 906-337-2610, or in person at the theatre box office at 340 Sixth Street, Calumet, MI 49913. There will be a social in the ballroom starting at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. with a special guest, Chad Borgen.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase along with snacks.

It was Bethel’s destiny to become a performer and songwriter.

Born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and raised in Houghton, Michigan, she studied dance as a child and later drew musical influences from ‘70s rock and country music artists Tom Petty, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and Willie Nelson. Driven to carve out her own musical style, she took up the guitar and began honing her own talents as a teenage singer-songwriter traveling the upper Midwest performing at fairs, bars, talent shows, coffee houses, shopping malls and country western shows. She self-released her first record at age 17, and the following year she moved to Nashville where she released three more albums over a six-year span.

Excited about her homecoming concert, Bethel exclaims, “I grew up watching concerts in this theater. I performed on this stage in high school plays and musicals. I’m so honored and excited to bring my music and my heart back to the UP to sing for my hometown!”

Bethel is currently on tour in support of her recently released EP, “Until the Sun Comes Back Around,” which has received critical acclaim from major Americana and country media outlets across the U.S. and Europe. Maverick Magazine stated, “she is a master storyteller,” while Country Music People extolled, “Hannah Bethel looks very much like a girl going somewhere and proves she has the voice to do it as well.”

Storytelling permeates throughout popular music, but few songwriters can stop you in your tracks and transport you to a specific moment in time, making you feel love, heartbreak and nostalgia quite like Hannah Bethel.

Her ability to tap into deeply personal songwriting was the turning point for her, and beginning in 2018, provided a trilogy of breakthrough songs, including “Train,” “Rhinestone Rodeo,” and the emotionally riveting “The House Is on Fire.” Blurring the lines between Americana, country, folk, rock and pop, her artistry reflects who she is: a fiercely independent, wild, and untamed spirit.

In the past few years, the Nashville-based singer-songwriter has racked up some impressive career accolades for her writing and vocal abilities, including a First-Place win in the Americana division of the International Songwriting Competition in 2019, and most recently she took home the trophy for “Best Female Vocalist” at the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards in April of this year.

Bethel has received accolades from The Washington Post, Billboard, Holler Country, Americana Highways, Taste of Country, The Boot and countless other media outlets around the world. Bethel’s music videos have been featured on CMT, Ditty TV and The Country Network. In addition to her music career, the multi-talented Bethel is also active in the holistic healing arts as a certified Reiki Master and hypnotherapist.

For more information about Hannah Bethel, visit www.hannahbethel.com

