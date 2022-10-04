Mild stretch continues Wednesday before blustery, rainy Thursday

View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A system from the Canadian Prairies dips down to the U.P. Wednesday, bringing rain west to east through the evening. The digging jet stream behind the system brings a cold airmass to Upper Michigan Thursday through Friday -- gale-force winds from the north, lake effect rain plus mixed rain/snow is possible especially during subfreezing overnight hours in interior locations.

Then, it’s a transition to more sunshine and cool but not chilly temps in the U.P. into the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few light showers and sprinkles; southwest winds 5 to 10 miles per hour

>Lows: Mid 40s to Mid 50s (milder near the Lake Superior shores)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with few sprinkles early, then scattered rain showers, first in the western counties in the afternoon then spreading eastward in the evening; southwest breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 70

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain; isolated rain/snow mix over the western interior overnight; windy with north winds gusting over 30 mph; cooler

>Highs: 50 (50s early then falling to the 40s in the afternoon)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and isolated rain/snow mix over the north wind belts; gradual clearing in the afternoon; blustery with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool; west breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with rain showers in the evening; southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated a.m. showers; mild with south winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 60

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild with southwest breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.