Mild conditions today followed by a pattern shift

Conditions will remain comfortable through tomorrow as unseasonably mild air sticks around with an upper-level ridge in the jetstream. Our next frontal system will move through tomorrow night into Thursday along with a mid-level trough. This will bring rain and cooler air. By Friday morning moisture and colder air lingers, which leads to a rain/snow mix.

Today: Morning sprinkles, then mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 70s inland, mid to upper 60s along the Great Lakes

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, mild with late-day showers in the west

>Highs: Low 70s inland, mid to upper 60s along the Great Lakes

Thursday: Widespread rain with cloudy skies with temperatures falling during the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Friday: Rain/snow mix during the morning/. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and chilly

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

