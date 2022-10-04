Michigan Tech’s VanLangevelde named GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week

Recorded shutout at NMU
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - Senior goalkeeper Gracie VanLangevelde has been named the GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday (Oct. 4).

The Spring Lake, Michigan native earned her fifth shutout of the season in the scoreless tie against No. 22 Northern Michigan. VanLangevelde made six saves against the fifth-best scoring offense (3.40) in the nation in Northern Michigan. The tie marks the first time this season that the Wildcats were shut out.

The Michigan Tech soccer team starts a four-game homestand this weekend hosting No. 6 Grand Valley State slated for a 7 p.m. start time on Friday (Oct. 7) and Davenport noon on Sunday (Oct. 9) at Kearly Stadium.

