MDHHS offers ‘Test to Treat’ program at Westwood Mall

LANSING Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is offering a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state that offer no-cost testing and telehealth services.

Test to Treat sites allows individuals to access testing, a health assessment and medication prescriptions all in one visit. Michigan residents who test positive for COVID-19 at these locations will be able to utilize telehealth services on-site.

“Early access to these medications helps support faster recovery and decreases the risk of hospitalization,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “COVID-19 treatments are most effective at preventing severe illness when taken as soon after symptoms start. This program provides Michiganders with limited access to a health care provider the ability to be evaluated and treated for COVID-19, rapidly, confidentially and at no-cost.”

Michigan is the first state to launch this federal initiative at neighborhood testing sites that provide rapid access to no-cost COVID-19 antiviral medications.

The telehealth testing site for the Upper Peninsula will be located at the Westwood Mall, 3020 US-41, in Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.