Marquette County Board approves additional childcare funding

The Marquette County Board met Tuesday.
The Marquette County Board met Tuesday.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board held a meeting Tuesday.

The board discussed a block grant for Donkers, ARPA funds for Room at the Inn and childcare funding.

When Marquette County received nearly $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, some families were disappointed to find out that only $100,000 went to childcare. Some activists have been speaking at board meetings and marching for increased childcare funding for six months. The board approved an additional $100,000 to fund childcare in Marquette County, for a total of $200,000.

Parents say the additional funds are a win.

“We’re happy that the commissioners listened and did expand their ARPA allocation for childcare,” said Shilpa Jhobalia, Great Start Parent Coalition parent liaison, “because it’s a huge problem in our community and this will make a difference in many families’ lives.”

The additional $100,000 is allocated for childcare providers who have submitted proposals to expand childcare.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer on the alleged stabbing scene
Police: 2 injured, 2 arrested after Ishpeming armed robbery, stabbing
Dave Smith in front of his brand new Dodge Charger from Menards and Richmond Water Heating
Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes
Delta County Airport sign.
Flight routes change at the Delta County Airport
Houghton Police arrest suspect for string of laundromat larcenies
Jordan DeMay
Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student

Latest News

Four healthcare professionals discussed advancements in breast cancer screening, treatments,...
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Orbion Space Technology opened its new rocket factory in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, where it...
Orbion Space Technology opens rocket factory in Houghton
TV6's Tristen Kendrick shows us what Father Marquette Academy was up to Tuesday.
Father Marquette Academy bags potatoes for a purpose
Copper Country Boat Tours is offering hour-long tours along the Portage Canal, with Captain...
Copper Country Boat Tours offers fall views and local facts on Portage Canal