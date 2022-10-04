Marquette County Board approves additional childcare funding

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board held a meeting Tuesday.

The board discussed a block grant for Donkers, ARPA funds for Room at the Inn and childcare funding.

When Marquette County received nearly $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, some families were disappointed to find out that only $100,000 went to childcare. Some activists have been speaking at board meetings and marching for increased childcare funding for six months. The board approved an additional $100,000 to fund childcare in Marquette County, for a total of $200,000.

Parents say the additional funds are a win.

“We’re happy that the commissioners listened and did expand their ARPA allocation for childcare,” said Shilpa Jhobalia, Great Start Parent Coalition parent liaison, “because it’s a huge problem in our community and this will make a difference in many families’ lives.”

The additional $100,000 is allocated for childcare providers who have submitted proposals to expand childcare.

