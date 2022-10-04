Marquette church holds Blessing of the Pets

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pets in Marquette were blessed ahead of Tuesday’s celebration of the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi.

Cats, dogs and bunnies lined up outside St. Michael Catholic Church Monday afternoon.

Right before the Blessing of the Pets, attendees gathered to sing “All Creatures of Our God and King.” A passage from the Book of Blessings was also read.

People could also give to UPAWS, whether it be through monetary donations, blankets or towels.

“Saint Francis was close to nature, close to God and loved the animals,” said Father Greg Heikkala, pastor and administrator at St. Michael Catholic Church. “Even though he lived some 800 years ago, he still has an inspiration on all of us today.”

There is a cat that lives at the church, but Father Heikkala says they will be blessed at a later time.

