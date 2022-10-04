Lake Superior Performance Rally tears through Upper Michigan Oct. 14 & 15

An exciting motorsport race is coming to the UP next week
File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Lake Superior Performance Rally, presented by Travel Marquette, is rolling onto the racing stages on Friday, Oct. 14 and 15. The rally is the final event in the 2022 American Rally Association series and will host some of the biggest names in the sport.

That includes Ken Block, Travis Pastrana and Brandon Semenuk. They’ll all be vying for the championship.

Before racing begins, Blackrocks Brewery in Marquette is hosting Rally Night on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. This is an informal pre-race welcome open to all. People can learn more about the sport, ask questions and find out the very best way to see the action up close.

A ceremonial start will begin the race on Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at Fox Marquette Subaru. Currently, the dealership has two rally cars on display.

After the ceremonial start, the cars transit to the Kenton area for the Friday night stages.

On Saturday, the service area moves to the Westwood High School complex for stages running near Michigamme and L’anse. The highlight of the event is the finish near Marquette. The last two stages are Mt. Marquette and Marquette Mountain Resort.

Immediately after the finish, the cars go on display at the resort while final results are tabulated. Awards will follow that.

New this year is a free “Park & Ride” from Superior Hills Elementary School at 1201 S. McClellan Ave. in Marquette. Organizers say it’s the best way to get to the last stages and avoid parking hassles.

For the spectator guide and the latest rally news, go to www.lsprorally.com.

Rally racing is a cross-country race over forest and logging roads. It goes one car at a time against the clock. Co-drivers read complex notes to the drivers to help them turn in the fastest time. All cars must be street legal. Here is a link to a very good video that explains what rally racing is and how it works - Rally101.

The American Rally Association is the sanctioning body for the event. More information can be found on this website – https://www.americanrallyassociation.org.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

