Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial

FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press and DAVE COLLINS and PAT EATON-ROBB
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones returned to a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday but is not expected to retake the stand in his defamation trial, as a jury decides how much he should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Jones was initially expected to be a defense witness Wednesday as his lawyer begins presenting a case that damages to the families of eight shooting victims and an FBI agent should be minimal.

But his attorney indicated Jones would head home instead and the defense would call no witnesses.

Francine Wheeler, the mother of 6-year-old victim Ben Wheeler, was the first of three Sandy Hook family members to take the stand Tuesday as the plaintiffs wrapped up their presentation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer on the alleged stabbing scene
Police: 2 injured, 2 arrested after Ishpeming armed robbery, stabbing
Dave Smith in front of his brand new Dodge Charger from Menards and Richmond Water Heating
Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes
Delta County Airport sign.
Flight routes change at the Delta County Airport
Houghton Police arrest suspect for string of laundromat larcenies
Jordan DeMay
Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student

Latest News

Copper Country Boat Tours is offering hour-long tours along the Portage Canal, with Captain...
Copper Country Boat Tours offers fall views and local facts on Portage Canal
Educators, counselors and families have a new set of tools to address bullying in schools...
Bullying prevention experts lead community conversation in Marquette
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Menominee County hunter Daniel Farnsworth shot his first Michigan black bear on September 25,...
UP bear hunting season begins, hunters report nearly 500 pound kills