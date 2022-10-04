Fall colors are peaking in the UP
John Pepin of the MDNR talks all things fall on Upper Michigan Today episode 132
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... you should take a color cruise if you’re available because the fall hues are peaking.
Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez explains the science behind the changing pigmentations.
Plus... John Pepin of the Michigan DNR joins to share his favorite spots around the U.P. for viewing fall colors.
‘Tis the season for hunting and fishing. Pepin talks about changing regulations and how to stay updated on the latest outdoor rules.
And finally, Pepin helps you prepare for fall recreations with potentially life-saving tips.
Do you have photos of fall scenery you want to share with Upper Michigan Today? Submit them here.
Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.