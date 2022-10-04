Fall colors are peaking in the UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... you should take a color cruise if you’re available because the fall hues are peaking.

Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez explains the science behind the changing pigmentations.

TV6's Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez explains the science behind the changing leaf colors in the fall.

Plus... John Pepin of the Michigan DNR joins to share his favorite spots around the U.P. for viewing fall colors.

John Pepin of the Michigan DNR talks about changing colors and his favorite spots for viewing the fall scenery.

‘Tis the season for hunting and fishing. Pepin talks about changing regulations and how to stay updated on the latest outdoor rules.

John Pepin of the Michigan DNR talks about dates to keep in mind and changing regulations regarding hunting and fishing this fall.

And finally, Pepin helps you prepare for fall recreations with potentially life-saving tips.

John Pepin of the Michigan DNR gives you tips to keep in mind before you head out the door to fish, hunt, hike, camp, ride, etc. this fall.

Do you have photos of fall scenery you want to share with Upper Michigan Today? Submit them here.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.