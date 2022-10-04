Expert tips to help adjust your budget for inflation

Revisit budget categories to look for places to trim
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - With everyday expenses likely costing more every month because of inflation, now is a good time to re-visit your household budget.

When we think of adjusting our budget, we often think of trimming things out. But there are some things you can’t trim like your groceries and your light bill.

Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst with NerdWallet, said what you’re really looking at is how to afford those additional items.

Renter shared several ways to trim everyday costs:

  • Streaming services: Either temporarily pause a subscription or end ones you don’t use often
  • Cell phone plans: Review competitor rates or choose a less expensive plan from your current carrier
  • Insurance policies: Shop around for a lower rate or ask your provider if there are discounts available
  • Gym memberships: Consider dropping your plan for a year
  • Car: Consider putting off a new purchase
  • Groceries: Truly price compare and try generic brands
  • Dining out: Research restaurant offers

If you need further assistance, Benefits.gov has a large list of resources, including state programs that could help.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer on the alleged stabbing scene
Police: 2 injured, 2 arrested after Ishpeming armed robbery, stabbing
Dave Smith in front of his brand new Dodge Charger from Menards and Richmond Water Heating
Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes
Delta County Airport sign.
Flight routes change at the Delta County Airport
Houghton Police arrest suspect for string of laundromat larcenies
Jordan DeMay
Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student

Latest News

Daniel Farnsworth of Wilson, Michigan with his nearly 500 pound black bear kill
UP bear hunting season begins, hunters report nearly 500 pound kills
Outside the First Covenant Church in Iron Mountain, a memorial with names of domestic violence...
Dickinson County agencies show support for Domestic Violence Awareness month
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Retreating Russians leave their comrades’ bodies behind in liberated Ukrainian city
FILE - The president is marking 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned a national right to...
White House keeps focus on abortion as midterms approach
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers founder: Be ‘ready to fight’ after Trump loss