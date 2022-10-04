Dickinson County agencies show support for Domestic Violence Awareness month

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - October is domestic violence awareness month. Multiple agencies in Dickinson County came together Tuesday to raise awareness.

Law enforcement, judges, prosecutors and victim advocates joined the Caring House of Dickinson County to remember those who have died because of domestic violence.

The Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office said the hardest part is having victims come forward to share their stories.

“The hesitancy is always an issue, but it comes from the fact that they love this person. If it is your spouse or significant other, there are good times. These make you overlook the bad times. When we tell someone we want to prosecute for the bad times when they remember the good times is a challenge,” said Kristin Kass, Dickinson County chief assistant prosecuting attorney.

Kass has been a prosecuting attorney for nearly 14 years, and she said she has prosecuted hundreds of domestic violence crimes. She hopes anyone suffering in an unhealthy relationship can find help and come forward.

