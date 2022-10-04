Dickinson County agencies show support for Domestic Violence Awareness month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month; law enforcement and judicial agencies encourage victims to come forward.
Outside the First Covenant Church in Iron Mountain, a memorial with names of domestic violence...
Outside the First Covenant Church in Iron Mountain, a memorial with names of domestic violence victims remembers the lives lost(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - October is domestic violence awareness month. Multiple agencies in Dickinson County came together Tuesday to raise awareness.

Law enforcement, judges, prosecutors and victim advocates joined the Caring House of Dickinson County to remember those who have died because of domestic violence.

The Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office said the hardest part is having victims come forward to share their stories.

“The hesitancy is always an issue, but it comes from the fact that they love this person. If it is your spouse or significant other, there are good times. These make you overlook the bad times. When we tell someone we want to prosecute for the bad times when they remember the good times is a challenge,” said Kristin Kass, Dickinson County chief assistant prosecuting attorney.

Kass has been a prosecuting attorney for nearly 14 years, and she said she has prosecuted hundreds of domestic violence crimes. She hopes anyone suffering in an unhealthy relationship can find help and come forward.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer on the alleged stabbing scene
Police: 2 injured, 2 arrested after Ishpeming armed robbery, stabbing
Dave Smith in front of his brand new Dodge Charger from Menards and Richmond Water Heating
Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes
Delta County Airport sign.
Flight routes change at the Delta County Airport
Houghton Police arrest suspect for string of laundromat larcenies
Jordan DeMay
Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student

Latest News

TV6's Vinny La Via and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Tuesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (10/04/2022)
Daniel Farnsworth of Wilson, Michigan with his nearly 500 pound black bear kill
UP bear hunting season begins, hunters report nearly 500 pound kills
Sawyer International Airport
Sawyer International Airport flight changes hurt businesses, travelers
File Graphic
Lake Superior Performance Rally tears through Upper Michigan Oct. 14 & 15