Culver’s bringing back CurderBurger for short time in October

Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Culver’s is bringing back the Badger State delicacy known as the CurderBurger in October.

Once an April Fools Day prank, the infamous CurderBurger will be available between Oct. 12 and Oct. 31--or while supplies last.

The CurderBurger arrives in time for National Cheese Curd Day on Oct. 15.

The CurderBurger started as mere legend. It was introduced as an April Fools Day joke on social media. That inspired a petition. The Wisconsin-based chain decided to make it a reality in 2021. It was available for one-day only and it was a massive hit.

Culver’s describes the CurderBurger as a “gooey, golden Wisconsin Cheese Curd crown stacked on a Deluxe ButterBurger.”

