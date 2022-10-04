Copper Country Boat Tours offers fall views and local facts on Portage Canal

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Visitors and community members alike are getting out to explore the vibrant fall scenes of the Copper Country.

Copper Country Boat Tours Owner and Captain, Dominick Snell, is offering them a way to do that.

“Such a beautiful area, so much to see, so much to talk about, and I just love doing it,” said Snell. “I love showing people a good time.”

Snell offers tours of the Portage Canal on his boat, the SS Dragonfly. This will be the second year he has offered them.

Snell takes passengers on a tour of historic locations along the canal while also providing an opportunity to enjoy the changing trees along the shoreline.

“My hope for my passengers is to have them feeling like a local by the time they leave, like a Yooper,” continued Snell.

A Duffy electric boat, the Dragonfly holds six passengers and offers canvas covers and a heater for rainy and cold days.

Some passengers on board started planning their tour last year.

“I heard about this last fall because we had known Dom because I know someone else on the Ranger III,” said Tour Passenger Kurt Rickard. “I heard about his boat, and I’ve been wanting to do it ever since.”

Some said the tour went beyond expectations.

“It was all things I thought I knew about that I didn’t know enough about,” Tour Passenger Bob Zulinski. “Portage Lift Bridge facts, history facts. I’ve lived here decades and there was stuff that I didn’t know, so that was pretty fascinating.”

Captain Snell will continue the tours for as long as possible.

“Depending on the weather, of course, I hope to do this to the end of October, maybe the first or second week of November,” added Snell. “As long as it doesn’t get too bumpy out there, we can keep sailing.”

This is only one of the many fall-themed activities to enjoy in the Copper Country, which include chair-lift rides at the Mont Ripley Ski Hill.

