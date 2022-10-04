Art contest opens for UP high schoolers

An art and word contest is on now
One of the past winning entries.
One of the past winning entries.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Health Foundation and Great Lakes Recovery are partnering for an art and word contest.

It’s for any high schooler in the U.P. and the theme is mental health awareness.

They can submit a visual art piece or something that’s written word. Song, dance and theatre submissions are also welcome.

You have until Feb. 15 to upload yours.

The grand prize for the winning entry is $500 and their work could be displayed at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. That’s even if it doesn’t win.

“Any of the entries can be displayed at the library through the month of May 2023,” said Amy Poirier. “May also happens to be mental health awareness month, so it fits in really well there. Students will have the option whether they would like their art displayed at the library or not because we know this is a very personal thing.”

All are encouraged to enter, whether they’re public, private or homeschool.

