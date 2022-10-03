Warm and pleasant conditions before rain chances this week

Today and tomorrow are shaping up to be pleasant days with above average temperatures in the 70s. Though the pleasant conditions don’t stay around forever as rain chances are on the rise for Wednesday night and Thursday. When the rain rolls in temperatures will also be on the decline as by Friday temperatures could dip down into the 40s. Currently the forecasted rain is leaning towards light to moderate rain so be sure to have the umbrella nearby.

Today: Mostly sunny with warm temperatures; occasional breeze with isolated showers out west this morning

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s; warmest in western and coolest in eastern counties

Tuesday: Partly cloudy in the morning; increasing clouds in the afternoon

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning; rising rain chances in the overnight in western counties

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain throughout the day; light to moderate rain

>Highs: 50s to start off; cools down by afternoon

Friday: Mostly cloudy; lake effect rain in central and west counties

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies; mild

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy; isolated chances of lake effect rain

>Highs: 50s

