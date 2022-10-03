U.P. restaurants team up to provide fine dining

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Upper Peninsula-based restaurants teamed up to provide a fine dining experience in downstate Hazel Park.

Tracey’s at Roam Inn partnered with Vanlandschoot and Sons Fish Fish Market. Tracey’s brought their culinary team along for the trip, and VanLandschoot provided the fish. The event took place at the restaurant Frame which hosts an upscale dining experience for 75 dollars per person each year. This year was the first time that culinary talent from the Upper Peninsula was featured on the menu.



