U.P. restaurants team up to provide fine dining

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Upper Peninsula-based restaurants teamed up to provide a fine dining experience in downstate Hazel Park.

Tracey’s at Roam Inn partnered with Vanlandschoot and Sons Fish Fish Market. Tracey’s brought their culinary team along for the trip, and VanLandschoot provided the fish. The event took place at the restaurant Frame which hosts an upscale dining experience for 75 dollars per person each year. This year was the first time that culinary talent from the Upper Peninsula was featured on the menu.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found.
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect arrested, deputies say
Family time.
Houghton’s first very own pumpkin patch is now open
Lakenenland hosts 2nd anuual Fall Phantasm
Marquette Fringe holds 2nd annual Fall Phantasm at Lakenenland Sculpture Park
Mission Point of Hancock
Mission Point of Hancock cited for abuse, neglect of patients
Lottery winner Preston Maki
‘Winning is so unimaginable,’ Marquette man wins jackpot

Latest News

Jordan DeMay
Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student
Gas prices in decline
Gas price averages continue to rise across the state
Future temperature model for Thursday at 5 PM.
Mild start to week followed by Canadian cold
TV6 Weather 10.02.22
TV6 Weather 10.02.22