The Ryan Report - Oct. 2. 2022

This week, Don Ryan speaks with State Representative candidates Jenn Hill and Melody Wagner.
Oct. 3, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the first Sunday of October talking to the two candidates vying for a seat in the Michigan House of Representatives.

This week on The Ryan Report, Don gives candidates Jenn Hill, Democrat, and Melody Wagner, Republican, the opportunity to address important topics concerning the Upper Peninsula and their stance on such.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 5 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

